TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

320 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

TXZ180-032230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

320 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ201-032230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

320 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ215-032230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

320 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ216-032230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

320 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ259-032230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

320 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ260-032230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

320 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ261-032230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

320 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ262-032230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

320 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

