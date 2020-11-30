TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020

_____

386 FPUS54 KLCH 300938

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

338 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

TXZ180-302215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

338 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ201-302215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

338 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ215-302215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

338 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ216-302215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

338 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ259-302215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

338 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ260-302215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

338 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ261-302215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

338 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ262-302215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

338 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

06

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather