TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

139 FPUS54 KLCH 260921

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

321 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

TXZ180-262215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

321 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ201-262215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

321 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the

night. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ215-262215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

321 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ216-262215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

321 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ259-262215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

321 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Widespread fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ260-262215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

321 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Widespread fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ261-262215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

321 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog in

the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming northeast up

to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers. Lows around

50. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ262-262215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

321 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog in

the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers. Lows around

50. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

27

