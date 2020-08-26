TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
457 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
increasing to north 15 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings
105 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 106.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
increasing to north 15 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph
becoming northwest and increasing to 20 to 75 mph with gusts to
around 100 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph
becoming northwest and increasing to 25 to 85 mph with gusts to
around 110 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph increasing to north 15 to 75 mph with gusts to
around 100 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 20 to 70 mph with gusts to
around 95 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 80 mph with gusts to around
105 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 20 to 70 mph with gusts to
around 95 mph becoming southwest 5 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph becoming north and increasing to 25 to 80 mph with
gusts to around 105 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph
becoming north and increasing to 35 to 80 mph with gusts to
around 105 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
