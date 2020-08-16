TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020

559 FPUS54 KLCH 160854

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

354 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

TXZ180-162230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

354 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ201-162230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

354 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ215-162230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

354 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ216-162230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

354 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ259-162230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

354 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ260-162230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

354 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming north

up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ261-162230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

354 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming north

up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ262-162230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

354 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

