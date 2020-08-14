TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020

_____

738 FPUS54 KLCH 140836

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

TXZ180-142215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index readings

107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ201-142215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ215-142215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ216-142215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ259-142215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index readings

107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ260-142215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ261-142215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

in the morning becoming light. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ262-142215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

in the morning becoming light. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather