TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
348 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
348 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
348 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
348 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
348 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
348 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
348 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
348 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
348 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
$$
