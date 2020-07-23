TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
980 FPUS54 KLCH 230942
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
442 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
TXZ180-232230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
442 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ201-232230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
442 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ215-232230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
442 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
TXZ216-232230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
442 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
$$
TXZ259-232230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
442 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ260-232230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
442 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ261-232230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
442 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
$$
TXZ262-232230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
442 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
$$
