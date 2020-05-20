TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020
038 FPUS54 KLCH 200847
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
347 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
TXZ180-202245-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
347 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ201-202245-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
347 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ215-202245-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
347 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 83 to
89. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ216-202245-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
347 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ259-202245-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
347 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ260-202245-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
347 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ261-202245-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
347 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ262-202245-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
347 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
