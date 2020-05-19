TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020

_____

792 FPUS54 KLCH 190910

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

TXZ180-192130-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ201-192130-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ215-192130-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 91.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ216-192130-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ259-192130-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ260-192130-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-192130-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ262-192130-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

25

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather