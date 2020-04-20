TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

414 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

TXZ180-202215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

414 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and occasional thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and occasional

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ201-202215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

414 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and occasional

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ215-202215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

414 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ216-202215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

414 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and occasional

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ259-202215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

414 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ260-202215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

414 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ261-202215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

414 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and occasional

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ262-202215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

414 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and occasional

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

