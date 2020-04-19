TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020

566 FPUS54 KLCH 190929

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

429 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

TXZ180-192215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

429 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Thunderstorms and chance of

showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ201-192215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

429 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ215-192215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

429 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ216-192215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

429 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ259-192215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

429 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ260-192215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

429 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Thunderstorms likely and

slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ261-192215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

429 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ262-192215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

429 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

