TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

339 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

339 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

339 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

339 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

339 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

339 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

339 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

339 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

339 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

