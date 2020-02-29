TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

324 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

324 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

324 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

324 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

324 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

324 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

324 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

324 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

324 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

