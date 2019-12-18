TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

325 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ201-182215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

325 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread

frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ215-182215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

325 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ216-182215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

325 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ259-182215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

325 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ260-182215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

325 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread

frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ261-182215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

325 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds becoming east up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ262-182215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

325 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds becoming east up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

