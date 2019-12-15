TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

