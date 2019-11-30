TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019

_____

290 FPUS54 KLCH 300959

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

TXZ180-302200-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ201-302200-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ215-302200-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ216-302200-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ259-302200-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ260-302200-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ261-302200-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ262-302200-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

50

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather