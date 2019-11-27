TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

357 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

357 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

357 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

357 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

357 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

357 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

357 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

357 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

357 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

