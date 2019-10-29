TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 28, 2019
738 FPUS54 KLCH 290841
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
341 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019
TXZ180-292215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
341 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ201-292215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
341 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ215-292215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
341 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ216-292215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
341 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ259-292215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
341 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ260-292215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
341 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ261-292215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
341 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ262-292215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
341 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
