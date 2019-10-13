TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019

_____

056 FPUS54 KLCH 130839

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

339 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

TXZ180-132215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

339 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ201-132215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

339 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ215-132215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

339 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ216-132215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

339 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ259-132215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

339 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ260-132215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

339 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ261-132215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

339 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ262-132215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

339 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

Rua

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather