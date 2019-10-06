TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019
271 FPUS54 KLCH 060845
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
345 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
TXZ180-062215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
345 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ201-062215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
345 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ215-062215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
345 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ216-062215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
345 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ259-062215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
345 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ260-062215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
345 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ261-062215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
345 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ262-062215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
345 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
