TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019
_____
293 FPUS54 KLCH 280915
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
415 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
TXZ180-282130-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
415 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ201-282130-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
415 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ215-282130-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
415 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ216-282130-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
415 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ259-282130-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
415 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ260-282130-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
415 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ261-282130-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
415 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ262-282130-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
415 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
25
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather