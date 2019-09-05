TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019

_____

492 FPUS54 KLCH 050900

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

400 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

TXZ180-052100-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

400 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ201-052100-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

400 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ215-052100-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

400 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ216-052100-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

400 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ259-052100-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

400 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds up to 5 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ260-052100-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

400 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ261-052100-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

400 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ262-052100-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

400 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

