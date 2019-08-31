TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019

_____

655 FPUS54 KLCH 310927

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

TXZ180-312215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ201-312215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ215-312215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ216-312215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ259-312215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ260-312215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ261-312215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ262-312215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather