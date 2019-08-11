TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

331 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

331 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

331 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

331 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

331 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

331 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

331 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat

index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

331 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

331 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

