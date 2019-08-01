TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 31, 2019

_____

455 FPUS54 KLCH 010900

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

TXZ180-012215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ201-012215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ215-012215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ216-012215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ259-012215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east up to 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ260-012215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ261-012215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ262-012215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

04

_____

