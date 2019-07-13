TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019

_____

915 FPUS54 KLCH 131015

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

515 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

TXZ180-132215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

515 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ201-132215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

515 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

5 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

$$

TXZ215-132215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

515 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ216-132215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

515 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Not as warm. Mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ259-132215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

515 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ260-132215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

515 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ261-132215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

515 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ262-132215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

515 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Not as warm. Mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

$$

24

_____

