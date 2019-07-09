TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 8, 2019

451 FPUS54 KLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

320 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

TXZ180

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

320 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph in the morning becoming light. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ201

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

320 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ215

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

320 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ216

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

320 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ259

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

320 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ260

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

320 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ261

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

320 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ262

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

320 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings

105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

