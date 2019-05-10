TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 9, 2019

_____

974 FPUS54 KLCH 100657

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

157 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

TXZ180-101015-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

157 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce damaging winds, and large hail. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ201-101015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

157 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce damaging winds, and large hail. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ215-101015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

157 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce damaging winds, and large hail. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ216-101015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

157 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce damaging winds, and large hail. Lows around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ259-101015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

157 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce damaging winds, and large hail. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ260-101015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

157 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce damaging winds, and large hail. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ261-101015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

157 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce damaging winds, and large hail. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ262-101015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

157 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce damaging winds, and large hail. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

05

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather