TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019

_____

042 FPUS54 KLCH 030902

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

402 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

TXZ180-032215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

402 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ201-032215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

402 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ215-032215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

402 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ216-032215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

402 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ259-032215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

402 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ260-032215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

402 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ261-032215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

402 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ262-032215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

402 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

Rua

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather