TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019

_____

473 FPUS54 KLCH 230908

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

408 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

TXZ180-232230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

408 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ201-232230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

408 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ215-232230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

408 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ216-232230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

408 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ259-232230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

408 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ260-232230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

408 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ261-232230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

408 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ262-232230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

408 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather