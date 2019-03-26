TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 25, 2019

_____

360 FPUS54 KLCH 260900

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

400 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

TXZ180-262130-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

400 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ201-262130-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

400 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ215-262130-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

400 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ216-262130-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

400 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ259-262130-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

400 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ260-262130-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

400 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ261-262130-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

400 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ262-262130-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

400 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

25

_____

