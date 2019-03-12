TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

