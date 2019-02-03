TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

TXZ180-031015-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ201-031015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Areas of dense

fog late in the evening, then patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ215-031015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Areas of dense

fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas

of fog through the night. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog through the day.

Highs 70 to 76. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ216-031015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Areas of

dense fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ259-031015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ260-031015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ261-031015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Areas of

dense fog late in the evening, then patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ262-031015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Areas of

dense fog late in the evening, then patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

