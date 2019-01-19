TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

936 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville



...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee



...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park



...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City



...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville



...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call



...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale



...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville



...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

