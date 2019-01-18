TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

321 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

