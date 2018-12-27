TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

406 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

TXZ180-272230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

406 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 447 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning... some storms

will be strong... then becoming partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west up

to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

TXZ201-272230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

406 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 447 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning... some storms

will be strong... then becoming partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ215-272230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

406 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 447 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning... some storms

will be strong... then becoming partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ216-272230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

406 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 447 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning... some storms

will be strong... then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ259-272230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

406 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 447 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning... some storms

will be strong then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west up to 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

TXZ260-272230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

406 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 447 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning... some storms

will be strong... then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west up to 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

TXZ261-272230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

406 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 447 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning... some storms

will be strong... then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west up to 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ262-272230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

406 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 447 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning... some storms

will be strong... then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west up to 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

