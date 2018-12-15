TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
346 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to
5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
