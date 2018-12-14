TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 13, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

320 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

TXZ180-142215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

320 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ201-142215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

320 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ215-142215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

320 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ216-142215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

320 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ259-142215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

320 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ260-142215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

320 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ261-142215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

320 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ262-142215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

320 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

