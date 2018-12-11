TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

024 FPUS54 KLCH 110326

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

926 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

TXZ180-111015-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

926 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ201-111015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

926 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ215-111015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

926 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ216-111015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

926 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ259-111015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

926 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ260-111015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

926 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ261-111015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

926 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ262-111015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

926 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming

south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

