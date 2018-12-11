TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
926 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up
to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up
to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming
south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
