TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018

_____

654 FPUS54 KLCH 270926

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

326 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

TXZ180-272245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

326 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ201-272245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

326 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ215-272245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

326 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ216-272245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

326 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ259-272245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

326 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ260-272245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

326 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ261-272245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

326 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ262-272245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

326 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

05

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather