TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018

_____

343 FPUS54 KLCH 111029

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

429 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

TXZ180-112215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

429 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ201-112215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

429 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ215-112215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

429 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ216-112215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

429 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ259-112215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

429 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ260-112215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

429 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ261-112215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

429 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ262-112215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

429 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

27

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather