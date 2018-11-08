TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
420 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
TXZ180-082300-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
420 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ201-082300-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
420 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ215-082300-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
420 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ216-082300-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
420 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ259-082300-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
420 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ260-082300-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
420 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ261-082300-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
420 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ262-082300-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
420 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
