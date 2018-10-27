TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
956 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
956 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
956 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
956 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
956 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
956 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
956 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
956 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
956 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
