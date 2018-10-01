TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

_____

011 FPUS54 KLCH 010803

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

303 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018

TXZ180-012230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

303 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ201-012230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

303 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ215-012230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

303 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ216-012230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

303 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ259-012230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

303 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ260-012230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

303 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-012230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

303 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ262-012230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

303 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

26

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather