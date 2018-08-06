TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
417 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
417 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
417 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
417 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
417 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
417 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
417 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
417 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
417 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
