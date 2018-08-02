TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

FPUS54 KLCH

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

309 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

TXZ180-031015-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

309 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.



TXZ201-031015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

309 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.



TXZ215-031015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

309 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.



TXZ216-031015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

309 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ259-031015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

309 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ260-031015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

309 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ261-031015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

309 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ262-031015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

309 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



