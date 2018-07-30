TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018

420 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

420 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ201-302245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

420 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ215-302245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

420 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ216-302245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

420 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ259-302245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

420 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ260-302245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

420 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ261-302245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

420 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ262-302245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

420 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

