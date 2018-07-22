TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds up to 5 mph.
Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Highest heat index
readings 107 to 112 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ201-222230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light. Highest heat index readings 107 to 112 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
106 to 111 in the afternoon.
TXZ215-222230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index
readings 107 to 112 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Highest heat index readings
105 to 110 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
TXZ216-222230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
TXZ259-222230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds up to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 113 to 118.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings 106 to 111 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ260-222230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds up to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
TXZ261-222230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings
105 to 110 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
TXZ262-222230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings
106 to 111 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
