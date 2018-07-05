TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
413 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
TXZ180-052215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
413 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ201-052215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
413 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
TXZ215-052215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
413 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
TXZ216-052215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
413 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ259-052215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
413 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
TXZ260-052215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
413 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ261-052215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
413 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds up to 5 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ262-052215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
413 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
